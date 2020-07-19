PLP (Statia) Elects Rechelline Leerdam as New Party Leader









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Rechelline Leerdam has been elected the new political leader of the Progressive Labor party (PLP) of St. Eustatius.

Leerdam made her political debut in 2009 as part of the Progressive Labor Party. In the general elections in March of 2015 Ms. Rechelline Leerdam was elected as a member of the island council of St. Eustatius.

During this period she served as fraction leader for the PLP and also as deputy chair of the central committee of the island council. The general meeting of the Progressive Labor Party said on Sunday, with Ms. Leerdam’s election to the top position of the party they were complying with their vision for transitional leadership and incorporation of the younger generation.

The election of Leerdam, on Sunday July 19, 2020 as the new political leader of the PLP was by acclamation.

Van Putten

Prior to the election of Leerdam, the party meeting accepted the resignation letter of Clyde van Putten; one of the two persons who has founded the PLP and led this party over the last 20 years.

Van Putten at the beginning of this year informed the party of his decision to stand down from the leadership, indicating that it was time to hand over the baton to a younger generation of leaders. During the meeting he thanked the executive and general membership of the party for their unwavering loyalty and dedication over the years.

“I am leaving the leadership of the largest party on the island in confidence that the party will have even a brighter further”, said van Putten on Sunday.