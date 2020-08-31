Shell Lubricants Back on Sint Maarten









Philipsburg – Popular Shell Lubricants, are again available on Island via new distributor SM Marine. This comes after a brief distribution hiatus from the market.

SM Marine is licensed by Massy Machinery & LVP Trading, the new Marco-Distributors of Shell Lubricants across the Caribbean region, to distribute the products in Sint Maarten/ Saint Martin, Saba, St. Eustatuis and Anguilla.

Commenting on the return of the product to this market, Chevonne Raymond, Shell Lubricants Sales Manager at Massy Machinery stated it was an obvious choice to partner with SM Marine as the authorized distributor for Shell Lubricants, considering its managing director, Earl Wyatt, is a former Shell Marine Products Manager for the Caribbean and is familiar with the brand.



“Shell Lubricants is known, liked and trusted in the Caribbean Market, We want to ensure that Sint Maarten/Saint Martin, Saba, St. Eustatuis and Anguilla have the smoothest rides possible and one of the ways to do that is to put a top of the line well formulated lubricant in their vehicles” added Ms. Raymond.

Shell lubricants is available by placing orders via the email address

sales@smcaribbean.com or by calling (721) 545 3772.

