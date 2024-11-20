Saba Mount Scenery: The highest point in the Kingdom of the Netherlands lower than previously thought Redactie 20-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

According to new measurements with more modern techniques, Mount Scenery would be 870 meters high. Photo: The BES-Reporter

SABA – Mount Scenery, the majestic volcano on Saba and the highest point in the Netherlands, is lower than previously thought. New measurements using advanced GPS equipment and airborne laser scans reveal that the peak stands at 870 meters, 7 meters below the previously reported 877 meters.

Since Saba became a special municipality of the Netherlands in 2010, Mount Scenery replaced the Vaalserberg in South Limburg as the highest natural point in the country. The summit of the volcano, accessible via a challenging trail through tropical rainforest, remains the most striking elevation in the Kingdom.

The confusion about the height arose from various sources and outdated measurement methods. Modern research by the Cadastre and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) confirmed that the 1960s measurements were remarkably accurate, but the exact height also depends on reference points such as sea level, which will be more precisely determined in the future.

Unique landmark

While Mount Scenery is lower than previously thought, the volcano still towers well above the rest of the Netherlands and remains a unique landmark in the Caribbean.

