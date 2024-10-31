Bonaire
Organizations Bonaire Gear Up for EU Funding with Masterclass on Project Proposals
31-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Participants from WEB Bonaire, the Public Entity Bonaire (Spatial Planning), STINAPA, and various sectors wrapped up Day 2 of a Masterclass focused on crafting EU project proposals, facilitated by the Cabinet of the Special Envoy for Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.
The session covered EU funding opportunities such as LIFE, BESTLIFE 2030, and CE4EU’s 30 for 2030, helping participants align their projects with EU priorities. Key takeaways included the importance of program alignment, clear objectives, structured proposals, strategic use of keywords, and partnerships to boost competitiveness.
Empower
The initiative aims to empower local organizations to access EU funds for sustainable development on the islands.
