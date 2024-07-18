Sint Maarten Sint Maarten: Politician Olivier Arrindell Shot Redakshon 18-07-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

PHILIPSBURG – The controversial politician and leader of the Oualichi Movement for Change (OMC), Olivier Arrindell, was shot Wednesday evening in Port CupeCoy. His injuries are not serious. However, his wife Sabine was fatally wounded when she was also shot.

Sources report that she was sitting in the passenger seat of the car driven by Arrindell. Arrindell then drove to the Sonesta Maho Resort, where his wife died in the resort’s taxi parking lot. Arrindell sought cover in the resort lobby.

Arrindell’s young daughter was also present in the vehicle. In a short video, Arrindell showed his followers the gunshot wound he sustained but did not mention his wife’s condition. In a second video, Arrindell stated that an attempt was made on his life and that he was shot in the back. He holds all political parties responsible for the attempted murder.

Police spokesperson Felix Richards confirmed that a shooting occurred in the Maho/Cupe Coy area. According to preliminary information, four people were shot, three of whom sustained minor injuries.

The Minister of Justice, Lyndon Lewis, was informed by Acting Police Chief Shadira Gysbertha. He strongly condemns the violence and promises a thorough investigation and prosecution of those responsible. The minister emphasizes the need for cooperation with Kingdom partners to support the local police and calls on the community to unite against violence and to preserve the peace and democracy of Sint Maarten.

OMC

Olivier Arrindell is a businessman who recently officially registered with the electoral council with his party, Oualichi Movement for Change, to participate in the upcoming early parliamentary elections on August 19.

“Arrindell, together with his team of dedicated personalities, aims to tackle and eliminate corruption, nepotism, and cronyism within the government of Sint Maarten. He emphasized that the government should not be used as a personal enterprise by the so-called elite families of the island,” according to a press release.

Last year, Arrindell was at odds with then-Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs. She wanted to put an end to Arrindell’s accusations of corruption. The politician circulated videos, audio recordings, and WhatsApp messages almost daily for weeks, making statements about local government officials, parliamentarians, other politicians, and third parties.

