Work has started at Scout’s Place in Saba

THE BOTTOM- Work has started at the iconic Scout’s Place hotel on Saba. The work is part of a large-scale renovation and expansion plan, after the complex was purchased by Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN).

According to the Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland (PMCN), a subsidiary of PCN, a demolition phase is now taking place, before the actual construction phase is started. After an extensive tender procedure, a contractor has now also been found who will realize the project on behalf of the pension fund.

On Saba there is an enthusiastic response to the plans for the hotel. Not only does the hotel determine the face of the village of Windwardside, but the hotel makes an important contribution to the presence of hotel rooms on the smallest BES island.