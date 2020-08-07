Illegal exports of Bonaire protected Loras









Kralendijk – On Thursday, August 6th , during a joint boat patrol of Customs, Kmar and the Coast Guard on Bonaire, a check was carried out on a local vessel bound for Curaçao.

During this customs check two parrots were found. It turned out to be two young ‘lora’s’, officially called the yellow-winged amazon or Amazona barbadensis. These parrots are protected on Bonaire and it is prohibited to export them. The birds were confiscated by Customs and transferred to Echo Bonaire.

The captain has received a report from which a fine may follow for the export of a protected species.