First Death + Covid-19 positive Doctor in Bonaire

Kralendijk- Although Bonaire so far has fared pretty well with the Covid-crisis there are two worrisome developments on the island.

Yesterday a first patient, a 80-year old man, died from the effects of Covid-19. The patient had been battling with the disease for some time, but yesterday succumbed to complications.

Doctor

On Saturday afternoon the Government of Bonaire communicated on another troubling case, namely that of a new positive case which turns out to be a General Physician, the popular Dr. Hermelijn.

Hermelijn was said to have experienced light covid-related symptoms, got tested and turned out positive.

Of course the worrisome part is the fact that in general a doctor comes in contact with many patients to which the infection could be transmitted.

Contact tracing

In the meantime contact tracing has started for all who have had contact with Dr. Hermelijn since September 5, 2020.