Bonaire Water Circles Project Participating at European Water Technology Week￼￼

LEEUWARDEN – This week the global water technology sector is getting together in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands, for the second European Water Technology Week (EWTW 2022). Business and innovation leaders from several countries are coming together to explore cross-border opportunities and collaboration with water technology businesses worldwide.

The focus of this congress and tradeshow is on water technology innovation, and therefore Bonaire’s Water Circles project is proud to be part of this great event. Representatives of three Water Circles partners, namely STINAPA, WEB and Water Alliance, are currently attending the conference. Water Alliance, which is also co-host of this event, is a unique partnership of public and private companies, government agencies and knowledge institutes involved in water technology innovation in the Netherlands.

During the event, these partners are giving a presentation to explain the vision, mission and purpose of the Water Circles project. The intention of the project is to introduce decentralized solutions for wastewater treatment in Bonaire in the near future. The Water Circles project team is taking steps to start with a pilot initiative to treat wastewater and reuse the treated water in order to reduce pollution of the sea and thereby protect the coral reefs and the whole ecosystem that sustains the reefs.

By participating at the congress, Water Circles also has the opportunity to explore innovative wastewater treatment technologies and equipment which can facilitate its mission in the future. The other proud partners of Water Circles are WWF-NL, OLB and Fundashon Mariadal.