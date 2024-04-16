Bonaire WestJet announces a second season with flights between Toronto and Bonaire Redactie 16-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A WestJet Boeing 737 touching down at Flaming airfield. Photo: BIA

KRALENDIJK – Canadian Leisure Carrier WestJet, after a first successful season, will return to Bonaire later this year for a second season of flights between the Canadian capital and the Flamingo Airport of Bonaire.

Starting December 10th, 2024, WestJet will resume winter schedule with flights to Bonaire on Tuesday, departing Toronto at 10:10 am, arriving in Bonaire at 4:30 pm, and departing Bonaire on Wednesday at 09:00 am and arriving in Toronto at 1:29 pm. The season will run until April 30th, 2025.

Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB, is happy with the news. “We are excited about continuing our successful partnership with WestJet for another season of flights. This partnership provides convenient connectivity for Canadian visitors to Bonaire, and we eagerly anticipate another successful season ahead.”

Commissioner Clark Abraham is also very positive about the decision of Westjet. “We are delighted to welcome our visitors from Canada to share with them the unique experience of Bonaire. We are looking forward to continuing to work with WestJet on a mutual beneficial and continual cooperation towards receiving our Canadian friends year-round,” said Commissioner Clark Abraham.

Continuation

According to CEO of the Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association, Veroesjka de Windt, is also pleased with the continuation of the flights. “This extension enhances our seasonal offerings, and marks a step closer to future opportunities to welcome visitors from Canada throughout the year”.