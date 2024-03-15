Airlift Chilean Low Costs carrier starts competing on domestic routes Colombia with very low prices Redactie 2024-03-15 - 1 minuten leestijd

JetSmart in past weeks executed various test flights in previous weeks, leading up to their certification as local carrier. Photo: JetSmart

BOGOTA- Chilean Low-Cost Carrier JetSmart on Thursday has started operating domestic flights between various cities in Colombia.

The flights are possible after JetSmart obtained a local Air Operator Certificate, with which the airline is considered a domestic carrier.

The airline, which has experienced significant growth in recent years, conducted several test flights in the past weeks as part of the certification process. With JetSmart entering the domestic market as a local operator, ticket prices are under significant pressure. The newcomer offers flights starting from around $15 one way, including taxes. Such low prices have not been seen by travelers in Colombia since the demise of Viva Air and Ultra Air.

Competition

Other local carriers, such as Avianca and LATAM Airlines, are also not standing still and have offered special promotional rates of around $18 one way.