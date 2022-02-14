Bonaire Rum Week: new annual high end event 













KRALENDIJK – Bonaire has a new ‘high end’ annual event for rum lovers and travelers; the Bonaire Rum Week. The first edition will be held from June 14 to 17, 2022. It is to be a celebration in the ambience of Caribbean rum, cocktail competitions, dinners, beach parties and the chance to taste some of the best rums in the world.

The organization is in the hands of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and Caribbean Journal, the world’s largest Caribbean travel media company and the team behind the annual Caribbean Rum Awards Festival in St. Barths. “We are very excited to bring a high end rum event to one of the most authentic, eco-adventurous islands of natural beauty in the Caribbean,” says Alexander Britell, editor and publisher of Caribbean Journal.

Program

The festival begins with an opening party, followed by an island-wide cocktail competition at Tiki & Co, the island’s best cocktail bar, featuring Bonaire’s best bartenders, a rum-soaked lunch, a juicy rum Happy Hour; a multi-course culinary experience combined with rum, followed by a rum-and-cigar combination event.

Thriving cocktail culture

“This event is a great way to showcase a different side of Bonaire, as one of the Caribbean’s premier destinations for foodies and spirits enthusiasts alike,” says Guy Britton, editor-in-chief of Caribbean Journal. “Bonaire has a thriving cocktail culture, from signature rum punches to microbreweries and beach bars.”

For the most up-to-date information, schedule, events and partners, visit www.bonairerumweek.com