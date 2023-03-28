Taste of Bonaire will take place in Rincon

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is organizing its second Taste of Bonaire for this year. The event will take place on Friday, March 31st, 2023 in the neighborhood of Rincon, in Kaya Rincon from 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm in a fantastic atmosphere with as theme ‘Kultural na Kaminda pa dia di Rincon’.

The program is full of music and there are stands selling both local and international dishes. The folkloric music groups Foyan Boys and Grupo Eso will be present to enliven this evening.

TCB together with Surround Vibe invites all residents and visitors of Bonaire to join us on Friday, March 31st, 2023 at the second Taste of Bonaire for this year in Rincon.

