March 19th Global Youth Day at Jong Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The Seventh-day Adventist Church organizes its annual Global Youth Day on March 19. A worldwide concept for the entire family. On Bonaire everyone is welcome at Jong Bonaire from 11:45 am to 6:00 pm.
There will be a mini concert, a quiz and children can paint T-shirts. There will also be various games and different vegetarian dishes will be served during the potluck. The day ends with a sports activity in the sports hall on the Kaya Amsterdam (Kompleho Deportivo) from 8:00 pm. The entire event will also be streamed on Facebook.
Worldwide movement
Global Youth Day was launched on 13 March 2013. This year’s theme is ‘Loving the forgotten’. Globally, Adventist youth do not attend church this Sabbath, but contribute to society. The vision is to recapture the reality of Adventist youth as a worldwide movement mobilized for service, contributing to the proclamation of the gospel.
The Seventh-day Adventist Church believes that religious faith involves much more than simply going to church and listening to sermons. True religious practice involves the revelation of God’s love through living out the gospel mandate of Jesus.
