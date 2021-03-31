0800 0900 New Toll Free Number to Register for Vaccination













Kralendijk- Bonaire as of today has a new toll free number which can be called to register for the Covid-19 vaccination. The new number should alleviate the congestion at the other toll free number 0800-0800 which is mostly used to register for Covid-tests and general information.

Den Heyer on Wednesday afternoon informed the Island Council’s Covid-19 Committee that the number was now operational and could be called -free of charge- from any provider on the island. Negotiations about the free access were still ongoing earlier on Wednesday, but was in the meantime formalized.







Faster

The Government is working on a (much) faster vaccination pace than has been the case so far. Currently, vaccination is already taking place at a rate of about 500 jabs per day. It is the intention to shortly increase this capacity even more.

With the arrival of 11,700 additional Pfizer Vaccins and the new toll free number, two important hurdles hampering registration and vaccination have now been taken away.

Den Heyer reminded that residents that online registration via www.bonairecrisis.scom was still possible too.