KRALENDIJK – Today there are 114 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Of the 93 test results received, 13 were positive. Source and contact investigation in the new cases is ongoing.

There are 8 people from Bonaire hospitalized due to Covid-19. 7 patients are in the hospital of Bonaire, 1 patient is in the hospital on Curaçao. Four have recovered from Covid-19.

Get tested if you feel sick. It could take a while before you receive the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your results because you can infect other people. Staying at home prevents spread to people outside your own household. To bring the number of infections down and prevent infection with the Coronavirus, it is important to maintain hygiene instructions such as keeping a social distance of at least 1.5 meters and washing your hands regularly with water and soap.



Do you have a fever, a sore throat, or other complaints that might be related to Covid-19? Then stay at home and call 0800-0800. Apply hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and sleep sufficiently. Take care of yourself and those around you.

For more information about traveling, risk countries and the current rules: www.bonairecrisis.com.



#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru