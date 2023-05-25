25 mei 2023 17:43 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Police and justice

15-year-old passes away due to the injuries sustained after accident on Kaya Gobernador N. Debrot

159

Photo - ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – On Tuesday, May 23, around 6:15 pm, an accident involving three vehicles occurred on Kaya Gobernador Nicolaas Debrot. The vehicles involved were a company truck, a cross-motorcycle, and a family car.

Today, May 25, the driver of the cross-motorcycle died in the hospital due to the injuries he had sustained. According to the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN), he was a 15-year-old boy with the initials R.J.S, born in Bonaire.

The KPCN states that the investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident is still ongoing.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius