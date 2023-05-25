15-year-old passes away due to the injuries sustained after accident on Kaya Gobernador N. Debrot

KRALENDIJK – On Tuesday, May 23, around 6:15 pm, an accident involving three vehicles occurred on Kaya Gobernador Nicolaas Debrot. The vehicles involved were a company truck, a cross-motorcycle, and a family car.

Today, May 25, the driver of the cross-motorcycle died in the hospital due to the injuries he had sustained. According to the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN), he was a 15-year-old boy with the initials R.J.S, born in Bonaire.

The KPCN states that the investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident is still ongoing.

