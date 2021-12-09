- 1Share
KRALENDIJK – There are 180 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Of the 103 test results received, 27 were positive. 6 of the new cases have a school or daycare as a source. There is 4 persons from Bonaire in the hospital because of Covid-19. 11 people have recovered from Covid-19.
Get tested if you feel sick. It could take a while before you receive the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your results because you can infect other people. Staying at home prevents spread to people outside of your own household. To bring the number of infections down and prevent infection with the Coronavirus it is important to maintain hygiene instructions such as keeping a social distance of at least 1.5 meters and washing your hands regularly with water and soap.
Do you have a fever, a sore throat or other complaints that might be related to Covid-19? Then stay at home and call 0800-0800. Apply hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and sleep sufficiently. Take care of yourself and those around you.
Also read:
- The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee and chain partners organize Conflict and Crisis Management exercise at Bonaire airport
- 180 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire
- Governments sign cooperation agreement 13+
- Participants long COVID study happy to have been heard
- Final episodes of ‘Het Perfecte Plaatje’ (RTL4) recorded on Bonaire
- Shopping Day & Night at the Terramar Museum
- Vacature Domeinbeheerder Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Backoffice medewerker Sint Eustatius
- Coalition parties no-show for debate on Chogogo Resort permits
- Chogogo Resort Bonaire receives first guests
- Four major roads Bonaire partially closed for repairs
- Vaughn Sams and Jamila Bennett elected to Chamber of Commerce Board in Statia
- Crown Princess Amalia turns eighteen years old
- Arrest on Saba for violation of Opium Act
- Drowning on Saba