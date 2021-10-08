30 persons recovered from Covid-19 on Bonaire

- 1Share
KRALENDIJK – On October 8, 2021, there are 140 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Of the 81 test results received, 13 were positive. 30 persons recovered from Covid-19. 4 persons are hospitalized due to Covid-19.
Get tested if you feel sick. It could take a while before you receive the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your results because you can infect other people. Staying at home prevents spread to people outside of your own household. To bring the number of infections down and prevent infection with the Coronavirus it is important to maintain hygiene instructions such as keeping a social distance of at least 1.5 meters and washing your hands regularly with water and soap.
Do you have a fever, a sore throat or other complaints that might be related to Covid-19? Then stay at home and call 0800-0800. Apply hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and sleep sufficiently. Take care of yourself and those around you.
For more information about traveling, risk countries and the current rules: www.bonairecrisis.com.
