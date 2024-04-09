Events 300 Swimmers join Cross Channel Swim from Nevis to St. Kitts Redactie 2024-04-09 - 1 minuten leestijd

The start of the Cross Channel Swim on Saturday. Photo: Nevis Tourism Authority

CHARLESTOWN – A gathering of 300 swimmers from various countries convened on April 6th, 2024, on Nevis island for the Nevis to St. Kitts Cross Channel Swim.

The event, spanning 4 kilometers across the ‘Narrows’ between Nevis and St. Kitts, attracted swimmers of all abilities. Participants enjoyed clear waters and the company of marine life during their journey.

The event received positive feedback from swimmers and was made possible by the support of local authorities, sponsors, and volunteers. Premier Mark Brantley expressed ambitions to expand the event’s reach globally.

The swim showcased both athletic ability and the natural beauty of the Caribbean. Mike Self from Oregon, USA, won the event with a time of 1:02:46, while Marilyn Hall from the USA was the first female finisher. The success of the event encourages anticipation for the next year’s edition on March 29th, 2025.