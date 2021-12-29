- 6Shares
KRALENDIJK – On December 29, 2021, there are 129 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Of the 74 test results received, 32 were positive. 7 of the new cases are a visitor of Bonaire.
There are 6 people from Bonaire in the hospital because of Covid-19. 6 people have recovered from Covid-19.
Also read:
- Statia’s Marine Park Manager Jessica Berkel passes away
- Vacancy Waitress / Waiter or Bartender Bonaire
- Vacature Commissaris Telbo Bonaire
- 32 new active cases of covid-19 today on Bonaire
- Port St. Maarten preparing for fire work display on New Year’s Eve
- Seventeen active Covid-cases on Saba
- Residents in Lagoen Hill still worried after dog attack and Police Intervention
- Ubuntu protests Increase in Chamber of Commerce contributions St. Eustatius & Saba
- Animal shelter Bonaire develops Donature tag with NOBO
- Travelling to Bonaire soon?
- Planning and progress on the construction of the sewerage network in Belnem
- Number of Covid infections in Saba rises to 10
- Bonaire sees First fireworks show of the season
- Much higher Chamber of Commerce Fees will also hit entrepreneurs on St. Eustatius and Saba
- New tourist tax Bonaire still in design phase