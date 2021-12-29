29 December 2021 15:53 pm

32 new active cases of covid-19 today on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On December 29, 2021, there are 129 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Of the 74 test results received, 32 were positive. 7 of the new cases are a visitor of Bonaire.

There are 6 people from Bonaire in the hospital because of Covid-19. 6 people have recovered from Covid-19.

