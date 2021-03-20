57 New Covid Infections on Bonaire













9 Shares

Kralendijk- On Saturday, March 20, 2021, there are 434 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Two of the active cases are visitors.

A total of 126 people were tested yesterday and the result of 57 people turned out positive. 9 people have recovered from Covid-19. There are a total of 12 hospital admissions due to Covid-19. 8 people were admitted to the hospital on Bonaire and 4 people were transferred to the hospital on Curaçao. 4 people are in the intensive care department of the hospital on Bonaire.







Worrisome

The trend of an positive test rate of about 50% is quite worrisome and is much higher than is the case in for instance on Curaçao. Also worrisome is the fact that the amount of people tested positive so far is not going down in daily new numbers, in spite of all the preventative measures taken so far.