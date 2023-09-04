A total of 21 boats participate in the Piskabon Fishing Tournament

KRALENDIJK – A total of no less than 21 boats and 44 participants made the first Piskabon fishing tournament a success.

Special guests from sister island Saba, winners of the Saba Day Wahoo Tournament in December 2022, were present during the tournament and won 3 prizes in the big boat category.

In the small boat category, Marlon Nicolaas, along with his 11-year-old son, who was the youngest participant, also took home 3 prizes.

The tournament featured the participation of two 15-year-olds, with permission from their mothers, who also took part in the tournament. “These young people are an example that fishing has a future; they participated with a Sunfish that they converted themselves and, using oars, without a motor, they fished during the tournament! Something to applaud and encourage these young people for,” said Piskabon.

Piskabon also expressed gratitude for the two successful days. “We learned a lot, received constructive feedback, and anglers can count on the Piskabon cooperative to organize more tournaments in the future. Thanks to everyone who participated and contributed to making this first Piskabon tournament a success.”

Thank-you

The cooperative also extended thanks to everyone, organizations, and companies that supported Piskabon in various ways and sponsored the tournament.