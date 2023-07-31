A week of sweltering temperatures on the ABC Islands

KRALENDIJK – This week, Caribbean Weather Center predicts an extremely hot week on the islands. Temperatures are already rising to 33-34 degrees Celsius today and will continue to climb to 34-35 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Nights will remain warm, with minimum temperatures around 28 degrees Celsius (82 degrees Fahrenheit). The air above the ABC islands will generally be clean, with little to no Sahara dust. Residents are advised to prepare for the intense heat and take sufficient hydration and sun protection measures.