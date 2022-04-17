AB Car Rental to lower rental prices with four dollars per day

KRALENDIJK- AB Carrental on Saturday came out as the first company to state that they would lower prices, after the implementation of a new general tourism tax on Bonaire.

“As soon as the new island ordinance for the tourist tax comes into effect, the current tax system of room tax and car rental tax will be eliminated” said Luite Berkenbosch, General Manager of AB Car Rental.

Refund

Berkenbosch also promised that a refund will be made to everybody who has paid the rental tax in advance, as long as the rental period starts after July 1, 2022. This is the date when the new Tourism Entry Tax should come into effect.