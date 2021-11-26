AB Carrental takes over Island Car Rental fleet in Bonaire

- 13Shares
KRALENDIJK- The fleet of Island Car Rental company will be taken over by the colleagues of AB Carrental, which will become even bigger than it already was. The Island Carrental rental location, opposite the airport, will be closing its doors.
According to the general manager of AB Carrental, Luite Berkenbosch, the new way to pick up the rental car may take some getting used to for customers. “Perhaps it will take some getting used to for some customers that they no longer pick up their car opposite the airport. We pick up customers at the airport and bring them to our location at Kaya Industria. There they receive the car. This process only takes a few minutes. As a result, they are still quickly on the road to enjoy the island!”, says Berkenbosch.
Timing
Paula de Bruin, owner of Island Car Rental, will be stopping after many years of hard work with the operation of her company, in order to slow down. “It’s the right time to stop. Both companies have worked closely together in the past and shared a building. That is why I hand over the cars to AB Car Rental with great pleasure and confidence. I am convinced that our customers are also in good hands with AB. For me, the circle is complete,” said de Bruin about her decision.
