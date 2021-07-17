ABC Air Bubble stays in place for now















Air traffic between the islands has grown exponentially since implementation of the ABC Air bubble. Photo: The BES Reporter.

Kralendijk – Fully vaccinated residents of the ABC islands can still travel to neighboring islands without a PCR or antigen test. This was communicated by the Government of Bonaire in light of tightening travel restrictions, especially for travelers from The Netherlands.

These travelers must complete the Health Declaration of their destination. Non-vaccinated residents of the ABC islands who travel between these islands must however take a PCR test within 72 hours before arrival on Bonaire. They must also complete the Health Declaration of their destination.

Levels

Bonaire distinguishes four risk levels for countries from Saturday 17 July 2021. The Public Health Department and the Lieutenant Governor are closely monitoring the number of infections on the island and its sister islands. If necessary, the travel conditions for travelers within the bubble will be adjusted. But that’s not the issue now. St. Maarten however is seen as a high risk country.