ABC Online Media and Extra Bonaire write most frequently about Possible Corruption on BES-islands

KRALENDIJK – The news media of ABC Online Media and Extra Bonaire over the past years have most frequently written about possible corruption on the BES islands, particularly Bonaire, in recent years.

This is revealed in a report titled ‘Administrative-Governance Integrity in the Caribbean Netherlands’ prepared by the DSP bureau. As part of a media analysis, an online search was conducted for articles written by local media during the period concerning corruption or possible corruption.

Bonaire.nu and BES-Reporter, both under the umbrella of ABC Online Media, wrote 9 and 6 articles, respectively, on possible corruption between October 2010 and April 2023. Extra Boneiru, with 7 articles, was the second most frequent news medium. In third place is Caribisch Netwerk, with a total of 6 articles.

Little attention

Dutch language newaper Antilliaans Dagblad and the news site Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties paid the least attention to the topic of corruption, with only two articles each.