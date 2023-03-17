Abraham (DP) largest vote-getter on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Leader of the Partido Demokrátiko Boneriano (PDB), Clark Abraham, has obtained the largest number of votes of all candidates in the island council elections of March 15, 2023.

Abraham received a total of 1,635 votes. At some distance follows the political leader of the Union Patriótiko Boneriano (UPB), James Kroon with a total of 1,391 votes. The third-largest voter is Hennyson Thielman of the Movementu di Pueblo Boneriano (MPB), for which a total of 855 made the circle red. This is followed by Daisy Coffie from M21 with a total of 440 personal votes. The last ones are Aljano Emerenciana (Un Union pa Pueblo) with a total of 86 personal votes and Suzy Thodé with 36 preference votes.

Parties

The number of personal votes varies widely among various parties. In the blue party, former party leader Elvis Tjin Asjoe only gets 93 preference votes, less than Edwin (Din) Domacassé, who received 115 preference votes, and even less than Renate Domacassé, who managed to get 95 people behind him. This also means that Tjin Asjoe was not directly elected to the Island Council.

In addition to Abraham, the PDB has three relatively large voters, namely Tati Frans with a total of 320 votes, Councilor Rolanda Helburg-Makaai with 274 preference votes and Delno Tromp with 250 preference votes.

With 266 personal votes, Benito Dirks is the second largest voter behind James Kroon in the green party. For the M21 that is Norbert Tadema, for whom 93 voters have cast a preference vote.