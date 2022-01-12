ABVO also wants to represent pensioners on Bonaire













ABVO Bonaire President Robert Sances. Photo: Archive ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- The ABVO union also wants pensioners to be able to join the union. According to ABVO-president Robert Sances, it is also important to unite pensioners, and to be able to work together when it comes to the interests of this group.

“A few years ago, there was a campaign under the slogan ‘No mishi ku nos penshun’ (Don’t touch our pension) and that shows that it is important to be able to stand up for the interests of pensioners”, according to Sances.

UPAH

According to the union leader, the union has already held talks in the past with the association of pensioners (UPAH) in order to join forces. “We intend to resume these discussions and hope to be able to make decisions in this area as well,” said Sances, who still has several items on his action list for 2022.