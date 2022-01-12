- 6Shares
KRALENDIJK- The ABVO union also wants pensioners to be able to join the union. According to ABVO-president Robert Sances, it is also important to unite pensioners, and to be able to work together when it comes to the interests of this group.
“A few years ago, there was a campaign under the slogan ‘No mishi ku nos penshun’ (Don’t touch our pension) and that shows that it is important to be able to stand up for the interests of pensioners”, according to Sances.
UPAH
According to the union leader, the union has already held talks in the past with the association of pensioners (UPAH) in order to join forces. “We intend to resume these discussions and hope to be able to make decisions in this area as well,” said Sances, who still has several items on his action list for 2022.
Also read:
- ABVO also wants to represent pensioners on Bonaire
- Few hospitalizations in Bonaire despite record number of active cases
- Traffic jam caused by people waiting for COVID test
- Bishop Thomas Schirrmacher visited Governor Rijna
- Washington Slagbaai Park hires first female rangers
- ABVO foresees busy trade year
- Big traffic jam in Centre of Kralendijk on Monday
- Commissioner Kroon wants new future BOPEC terrain
- The 5 most beautiful hiking trails on Bonaire
- Opinion: Chamber of Commerce should not be a self-feeding monster
- Infection peak caused by omicron much bigger than earlier peaks
- Danniel from Bonaire blows coaches Voice of Holland away with Blind Audition
- COVID call centre Bonaire can best be called after 10 AM
- Prisoner sets fire to cell in Bonaire
- School in Statia closed till January 17