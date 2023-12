KRALENDIJK – On Sunday, December 17, ABVO celebrated Christmas with the children and grandchildren of ABVO members on Bonaire.

Approximately 40 children spent part of the day at the ABVO office. The children enjoyed food and drinks and received gifts, which were well-received.

Santa Claus

During the activity, President of ABVO Bonaire, Robert Sances, posed with all the children as they awaited the arrival of Santa Claus to distribute gifts.