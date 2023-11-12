12 november 2023 22:48 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news

ACE foundation with first Kids Music Festival

161

Photo: ACE Foundation

KRALENDIJK – The ACE Foundation announces the inaugural Bonaire Kids Music Festival, a celebration of art and culture on the island. Scheduled for November 23 at Sentro di Bario Tera Cora, the event aims to emphasize the importance of children hearing appropriate songs. 

Headlined by Angelitos Curacao, the festival will feature performances by ACE Tweens and Angelitos, showcasing the foundation’s efforts in creating new and family-friendly music. The festivities include entertainment by young DJs from Gang di Arte Bonaire, games with prizes for children, and a counting corner. 

Tickets at Joshantie’s Multi-shop. The program details will be published on ACE Foundation’s Facebook page.

