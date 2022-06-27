Ace Kids Club gives acting workshop for children

KRALENDIJK- Richailline Elisa from Elisa Academy Kòrsou will teach 4 days of acting for children on Bonaire. Richailine is an actress by profession with over 15 years of stage experience.

The children receive lessons in acting, expressing emotion, use of voice and movement. Classes start on Monday and last from 5 to 8 in the evening. After 4 days of active training, the children give a performance to parents and friends on Thursday.

Registration

Children can be registered by participating in the workshop via number 7965677. The workshop takes place at the Kristu Bon Wardador in Nikiboko. The personal contribution for the children is $25 per child.