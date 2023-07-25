Ace Kids Club with successful trip to Aruba

KRALENDIJK – The ACE Kids Club from Bonaire has successfully participated in the annual art competition “Gang di Arte” on Aruba.

A team of 10 members and 3 leaders went to the island and presented a show called “Nos stima Boneiru” (We Love Bonaire) to promote Bonaire as an island where its citizens love and take care of their land.

The young performers underwent intensive training and showcased their talents at various events in Aruba. The Art Culture Education Foundation is grateful for the support from local organizations that made this cultural exchange possible.