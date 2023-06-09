Acting Director of Aviation and Maritime Affairs holds meetings in St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- The Acting director general of aviation and maritime affairs in the ministry of infrastructure and water management (I&W) Brigit Gijsbers has been visiting the island for a series of meetings.

Among the topics she discussed during talks with Government Commissioner Alida Francis, Island Commissioners Reuben Merkman and Arlene Spanner, and Island Secretary Malvern Dijkshoorn were harbour development, ferry services, airport maintenance, and sustainable aviation.

