KRALENDIJK- The reconnaissance unit of the Royal Netherlands Army that is currently on Bonaire recently visited Acting Island Governor Nolly Oleana.

Major Rian van der Meer and Major Arthur Duursma handed over the book ‘Boreel’, in which the history of the regiment to which the unit falls is described.

The reconnaissance unit is on Bonaire to practice and to map out features of the island that can help prevent and combat any disasters.