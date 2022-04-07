Acting SG VWS regrets untimely death of SEHCF patient and hopes for improvements

ORANJESTAD- Acting Secretary General of the Ministery of Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS), Abigail Norville is visiting St. Eustatius and Saba as part of a working visit to get to know the islands better.
The Acting SG also addressed the tragic turn of events with the recent passing of a relatively young patient of SHEF.
“I deeply regret this incident and I would like to express my condolences. This is a great tragedy for the family but also for the community of St. Eustatius. I have noticed that it has stirred up a lot of emotions and I understand that. A report has been made to the Health and Youth Care Inspectorate. Based on this, an investigation will start to find out what happened,” said Norville.
Lot to do
In discussions with the parties, it has been established that we still have a lot to do together. In ensuring good health for all residents of St Eustatius, good cooperation between VWS, SECHCF and the public body is necessary. Each party has its own role in this.
As a result of the visit, VWS, SEHCF and the public entity will jointly initiate actions to offer the residents of St Eustatius a better quality of care. Part of this will be that parties come together in a steering committee to ensure that improvements take place.
