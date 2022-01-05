Active Cases on St. Eustatius go up to 85

- 9Shares
ORANJESTAD- Since Tuesday evening there is a total of 85 active cases of Covid-19 on the island. This statistic was shared on Tuesday evening by Government Commissioner Alida Francis, during the latest updated in the Shedding Light program.
There were 13 new infections on Tuesday, out of nearly 100 tests conducted at the hospitainer.
Vaccination
Francis also provided an updated on the number of people vaccinated on Tuesday. Vaccination, just as testing, also takes place in the hospitainer. A total of 61 persons received a jab with the Covid-19 vaccine. Out of these, 5 people got a jab for what is considered the regular vaccination campaign, while a total of 56 residents came in to get their booster shot.
The island has also tightened some restrictions for travelers to the island, but will remain open for now.
