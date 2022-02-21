Active Corona cases Bonaire now firmly below 100













KRALENDIJK- The decline in the number of cases of COVID-19 on Bonaire continues. On Saturday, there were only 89 active infections. The image on Bonaire corresponds to what is also seen on the other islands.

The Public Health Department on Bonaire does note that the positive test percentage on the island remains relatively high, with percentages between 40 and 50%. The department indicates that if that percentage decreases further, we can really speak of a decrease in Corona on the island.

Hospital

There is currently no one at all in hospital with Corona-related symptoms.