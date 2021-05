10 Shares

Kralendijk- The number of active Covid-19 cases is still going down on Bonaire. On Sunday morning there were just 11 cases left, after two infected persons recovered.

Helping is also the fact that there were no new infections on Saturday. There were however just 6 tests taken on Saturday and this can be considered a relatively low number.







The number of patients at the hospital with Covid-related complications is steady at 4.