Active Covid-19 Cases Dip under 100

Kralendijk- For the first time in weeks, the number of active Covid-cases has dipped under 100 persons.

On April 13, 2021, there are 98 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 28 test results came in and 7 were positive. 18 people recovered from Covid-19. There are a total of 15 hospital admissions due to Covid-19. 8 people were admitted at the hospital on Bonaire, 4 of them with intensive care. 2 people are hospitalized in Aruba and 5 people are hospitalized in Colombia.







While the lower number of cases is positive, the Daily Positive Test ration is hovering around 30% again the last few days. This of course is an area of concern.