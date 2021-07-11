Active Covid-cases Bonaire at seven on Sunday















Kralendijk- Out of the 23 people who took a Covid-19 test yesterday, one has turned out positive. There are currently 7 active Covid cases on Bonaire.

No one of the active cases recovered. Reportedly most cases are not severe at the moment. There has not been anybody in the hospital for weeks now, due to severe Covid-19 related symptoms. This means there currently is no pressure on the health care facilities on the island.