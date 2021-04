9 Shares

Kralendijk- While the total number of active cases continues to go down, the daily positive test ration stays on the high side with nearly 18% of people who got tested on Friday.

In total there are now 61 active cases on the island; 4 less than was the case on Friday.







While the number of Covid-cases on the island has dropped considerably over the past weeks, Government still prefers to keep measures relatively tight, while more people get vaccinated on the island.