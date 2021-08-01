Active Covid Cases grow to 20 on Bonaire













82 Shares

Kralendijk- After a very good day on Saturday with zero new infections, on Sunday there are 3 new cases out of 300 people tested in previous days.

In the meantime one of the active cases recovered, leading to a total count of 20 in the number of ‘active’ cases on the island.

Government calls on residents to keep observing simple hygiene rules and avoid conglomeration as a simple way of avoiding an infection. A call is also made on those who have not taken the Covid-19 vaccine as of yet to come in and get vaccinated. This can be done each Saturday from 9 – 12 at the Compleho Deportivo Jorge Nicolaas.