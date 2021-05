4 Shares

Kralendijk- The total number of active Covid-19 cases on Bonaire is back up to 18, after 1 new infection.

On Friday, a total of 35 people went in for a test, out of which 1 person turned out infected.







No one has recovered between Friday and Saturday, bringing the total amount of cases slightly back up to 18.

At present, there are no people at the hospital with Covid-19 related symptoms.