Additional employment conditions signed for educational personnel Caribbean Netherlands

KRALENDIJK – Last week, commissioners of education, school boards, representatives of staff, and unions from Bonaire, Saba, and Sint Eustatius signed the second addendum to the employment conditions agreement for 2021-2023.

This agreement includes, among other things, closing the salary gap between primary and secondary education, a 4% salary increase, workload resources for teachers, and resources to be used for further professional development. The school boards for primary and secondary education will also be provided with funds aimed at maintaining the professionalism, knowledge, and skills of teachers. The school boards must consult with the school’s participation council regarding the allocation of these funds.

Payment

Now that the agreement has been signed, the financial components of the agreement can be paid out.

