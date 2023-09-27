27 september 2023 21:44 pm

Adelka Spanner went on pension after 33 years of Government Service

Adelka Spanner (second from left) spent a total of 33 in Government service. Photo: GIS

ORANJESTAD – During a short ceremony last Friday, the fact was celebrated that Adelka Spanner has now officially retired from Government Service.

Spanner spent a total of 33 years in Government Service. She is described by colleagues as a faithful, committed and compassionate employee. Spanner in the course of the years worked among others at the Public Works department and also served as Commissioner. 

Spanner is not only well-known as a Civil Servant, but also as someone who earned her marks in Statia Politics with her long tenure as Council Lady on behalf of the Democratic Party. After the last elections, however, Spanner did not return to the Island Council. 

On behalf of Government, she received many compliments and was thanked for her years of service to local Government. 

