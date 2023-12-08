Adjusted services IND | Advertisement

The Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) has the following adjusted services in connection with the public holidays:

Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius

During the period from the 18th of December, 2023 up to and including the 2nd of January, 2024, we will be open between 8 a.m. and 12 noon for emergencies*. During this period, residents can send an email in case of emergencies to:

– Bonaire: IND@rijksdienstCN.com

– Saba: INDSaba@rijksdienstcn.com

– Sint Eustatius: INDStatia@rijksdienstcn.com

Appointments already scheduled in the morning will go ahead. In the new year, we will be back to serving you according to the normal hours. For more contact information, please go to www.rijksdienstcn.com *

Emergency are understood as: applications for medical reasons or for newborn babies, tourist extension applications, and applications related to return visas.