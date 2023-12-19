Adult 101 workshops once again sucessfully conducted on St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD – WeConnect, the GVP School and Euxopia have held a second round of workshops in an effort to guide students of the 4th and 5th form in their career journeys, while also teaching them skills they will need to tackle the challenges that come with student life and adulthood.

The youth friendly, practical, skill building and reflective sessions were guided by Weconnect Coordinator Nicole Smith-Fagan and Edrieenna Brandao of Euxtopia Innovations.

Resilience

The students said they appreciated the workshop, which were developed by Brandao. “Adulthood 101 is a fellowship designed to develop resilience through intentional well-being. This fellowship is being offered to pre-exam-year and exam-year high school students of the Gwendoline van Putten school on Statia”, says Weconnect about the idea behind the workshops.