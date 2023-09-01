Advertisement | Annual “Opbrengstbelasting” tax 2022

Announcement for a.o. enterprises, foundations and associations

The annual financial statement 2022 for the ‘Opbrengstbelasting’ has to be submitted to the Belastingdienst/CN by the 2nd of October 2023.

You can submit the annual account in three ways:

– via the online portal Mijn CN

– via email: balie@belastingdienst-cn.nl or – on paper at the counter of the Tax Office.

Don’t forget that the statement has to be signed by the director or authorized representative. Avoid a fine by handing in the annual statement on time.